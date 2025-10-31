CA issues message on 54th Nat’l Cooperative Day

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has given a message on the occasion of the ’54th National Cooperative Day’ to be observed tomorrow.

“I am delighted to know that like every year, the ’54th National Cooperative Day’ is being celebrated across the country on November 1, 2025, with due dignity and enthusiasm under the theme ‘Cooperatives will build the country through equality and justice’ or ‘Sammo O Somotay, Desh Gorbe Somobay’,” he said in his message today.

The Chief Adviser extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to all cooperators and the people of the country marking the day.

He said ensuring social participation is essential for the successful implementation of any program undertaken for the development of the nation and its people. By utilizing the immense potential of cooperatives, we can easily achieve this goal.

Cooperative societies are not only financial institutions but also play a multifaceted role in addressing various social issues, he added.

Dr Yunus said there is no alternative to the cooperative movement in improving the living standards of underprivileged people, creating skilled manpower and accelerating economic growth.

The Interim Government aims to move forward toward establishing an inclusive, just and sustainable society. In achieving this goal, the role of cooperatives is invaluable in building a new Bangladesh free from inequality, he added.

He also mentioned that Interim Government has taken various initiatives to modernize and make the cooperative sector more dynamic and efficient.

“I firmly believe that through cooperative-based economic activities in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, livestock, savings and credit, and cottage industries, it is possible to build a self-reliant Bangladesh,” The Chief Adviser stated.

“Let us all, inspired by the spirit of cooperatives, work together to build a new Bangladesh based on equality and justice,” he added.

The Chief Adviser wished every success to all programmes marking the 54th National Cooperative Day, 2025.