Nat’l polls will be held before Feb 15 regardless of referendum decision: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said that the national election will be held before February 15 regardless of the decision taken regarding the proposed referendum.

“The Chief Adviser will make the final decision on the referendum issue. Whatever the decision may be, the election will be held before February 15- no power can delay it,” he said.

The press secretary made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending the closing and prize-giving ceremony of an event organized by July Konnya Foundation at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) here this afternoon.

The July Konnya Foundation organised the event named the “MindBridge and Knowledge Competition 2025” at the NSTU Central Auditorium, aimed at encouraging the youth to flourish their knowledge and intellect.

Shafiqul Alam said that different political parties are expressing their opinions, but the government did not consider those as threats. “The Chief Adviser will do whatever is best (for the country),” he added.

About the trial of Sheikh Hasina, he said, on November 13, the court would announce the date for declaring the verdict of her trial.

Highlighting the active role of women in the 2024 July Uprising, the press secretary said that women stood shoulder to shoulder with men in the uprising that toppled autocracy.

“Women are no longer behind; they are now represented in all spheres of society,” he said.

