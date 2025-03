Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the eight-year-old Magura rape victim, who breathed her last today at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital Dhaka while undergoing treatment there since March 8.

“He (Yunus) has expressed profound shock at the death of the child,” the Chief Adviser’s Office said in a statement.

It said the head of the government simultaneously issued an order to immediately expose the perpetrators to justice.