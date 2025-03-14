CA visits construction works of Cox’s Bazar airport

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today visited two sites of under-constructed Cox’s Bazar airport.

Superintending Engineer of the Civil Aviation Authority Aminul Hasib briefed the Chief Adviser about the progress of the construction work. Senior officials were present on the occasion.

He said about 95 percent of the construction work of the international airport has been completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed by December this year.

The Chief Adviser was informed that 40 to 50 aircraft will be operated from this airport every day.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus along with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Cox’s Bazar today to visit the Rohingya camp.