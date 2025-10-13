Home » CA to deliver keynote speech at WFF today
CA to deliver keynote speech at WFF today

by newsdesk
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will deliver a keynote speech at the grand opening of the World Food Forum (WFF), the flagship event of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), in Rome, Italy, at 2:00pm (Rome Time) today.

Chief Adviser’s Press Wing confirmed about the expected engagements of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Rome for today, saying that he is scheduled to visit the Offices of Global Alliance after delivering the speech.
Professor Yunus is expected to hold a meeting with the President of Brazil Luiz In cio Lula da Silva at 3:20pm.

The Chief Adviser will hold meetings with the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri at 4:30 pm and the Prime Minister of Djibouti 5:15pm.

According to the schedule, FAO Director General Dr Qu Dongyu will pay a call on Professor Yunus at 6:30pm.

