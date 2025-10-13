GITEX 2025: UAE launches smart cars to detect visa violators

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to introduce advanced smart cars equipped with cutting-edge technology to identify visa and residency law violators. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) will unveil this innovation at the upcoming GITEX Global 2025 exhibition.

The new smart vehicles feature artificial intelligence (AI), facial recognition, and real-time data analysis systems capable of automatically detecting individuals who have overstayed their visas or are residing illegally in the country.

The fully electric vehicles can travel up to 680 kilometers on a single charge. Each car is fitted with six high-resolution cameras that can identify faces within a range of up to 10 meters, both day and night. Data collected by the cameras will be analyzed instantly and displayed on the vehicle’s internal operational interface. If a person’s information matches the government’s database, an immediate “Smart Alert” will be sent to the relevant authorities.

Officials from the ICP said the primary goal of this initiative is to make the process of identifying visa violators faster, safer, and less dependent on manual labor. Described as a “Mobile Intelligent Security Unit,” the smart car will autonomously patrol roads and perform surveillance while on the move.

ICP Director-General Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili stated that alongside the smart cars, the authority is also showcasing three additional technology-driven projects. These include the Smart Faceprint System, a facial biometric identification tool for digital verification; the Smart Contact Centre, an AI-powered customer service platform capable of understanding multiple dialects; and the Domestic Worker Service Package, a unified system designed to streamline domestic worker recruitment, medical testing, and approval processes.

According to Al Khaili, these projects align with the UAE government’s strategic vision to enhance public services and law enforcement efficiency through advanced technology. He added that once deployed, the smart cars will operate in border areas, major cities, airport zones, and key highways.

Source: Khaleej Times, GITEX Global 2025 (Dubai World Trade Centre)