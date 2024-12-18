CA to deliver speech at Al-Azhar University tomorrow

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will deliver a speech at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, tomorrow as he is now on a two-day tour there to attend D-8 Summit.

“The chief adviser is scheduled to deliver an address at Al-Azhar University on December 19,” his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

Prof Yunus will address the Egyptian university as part of an invitation of Al-Azhar Al Sharif’s Grand Imam Ahmed Eltayeb.

The Grand Imam invited the Bangladesh chief adviser to deliver address at Al-Azhar University as he called on him at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on November 12 last.

During the tour, the chief adviser will join D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation known as Developing-8 summit in the Egypt’s capital scheduled to be held on December 19.

On the sidelines of the summit, he is likely to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of the government of some D-8 member states, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the deputy press secretary.