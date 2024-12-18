বাংলা
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
National

Chief Adviser reaches Cairo to join D-8 Summit

by newsdesk
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo at 11 am local time today (Wednesday) to attend the D-8 Summit.

The Minister of the Public Business Sector of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mohamed Shimi, received him at Cairo International Airport, the chief adviser’s press wing said.

Later, Prof Yunus held a brief meeting with the minister.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus left Dhaka for Cairo last night on a two-day state visit to attend D-8 Summit scheduled to be held on December 19.

   

A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:20 am, CA Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

The summit is being held under the theme “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, known as Developing-8, was founded in 1997.

It is an organisation that promotes development cooperation among its member states.

   

These states include major Muslim-majority countries such as Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, which, according to some estimates, comprise about 14 percent of the global population.

 

