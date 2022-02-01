Cabinet asks e-commerce organisations to register in two months

The cabinet today ordered all e-commerce organisations to get registered with the Commerce Ministry in next two months as the government moves to bring them under legal framework.

The cabinet gave the directive from a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence in the capital while her cabinet colleagues took part from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwar Islam said, “The cabinet has asked all the e-commerce organisations to register their names with the Ministry of Commerce in next two months.”

The cabinet also ordered the e-commerce organisations to deposit required security money to Bangladesh Bank, he said. The cabinet secretary said the meeting also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a massive campaign for raising public awareness regarding the activities of the e-commerce organisations.