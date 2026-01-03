came to the police station and threatened the OC; That anti-discrimination leader was arrested

Mahdi Hasan, member secretary of Habiganj district of anti-discrimination student movement, has been arrested by the police. Habiganj Sadar Thana police arrested him on Saturday (January 3) around 7:30 pm.

Habiganj Superintendent of Police Yachmin Khatun confirmed this information.

Earlier on Friday (January 2) afternoon at Shaistaganj police station, Mahdi Hasan publicly commented, “We have burnt the police station, we have burnt SI Santosh.” After the video went viral on social media, there was widespread criticism. In the video, Mahdi claims to be the leader of the anti-discrimination movement while sitting inside the police station, referring to various violent incidents and making threatening statements.

Later on Saturday (January 3) a letter signed by Shahadat Hossain, Office Secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was sent to Mahdi. The letter mentions that his speech is not compatible with the ideals of the organization and has damaged the image of the organization in the public domain.

The letter directed Mahdi to submit a written explanation within 24 hours and ordered him to refrain from all activities of the organization until further instructions.