Violation of election code of conduct: BNP and Janata Party fined

The traveling court has fined the representatives of two political parties in two separate incidents for violating the code of conduct for the National Assembly elections in Kaliganj, Gazipur.

On Saturday (January 03) this fine was paid by carrying out a raid in Bakhtarpur area of the upazila.

The court was presided over by Kaliganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and learned Executive Magistrate Zakia Sarwar Lima.

According to mobile court sources, a representative of the Janata Dal was fined Tk 10,000 for organizing a ‘Uthan meeting’ in violation of the rules set for election campaigns and meetings. On the other hand, as per the rules of the Election Commission, putting up any kind of billboards or posters before the allocation of symbols is prohibited, but a representative of BNP has been fined 5 thousand rupees for disobeying the election billboards.

At the end of the campaign, Executive Magistrate Zakia Sarwar Lima said that the fine has been collected in accordance with Rule 27(b) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2025. He further said, “The administration is determined to maintain a fair, neutral and peaceful election environment. Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the law and conducts pre-campaigns or illegal gatherings.”

Assistant Bench Md. assisted the mobile court during the operation. Al Amin and members of law enforcement. According to the concerned authorities, since the announcement of the election schedule, this supervision is being carried out with the aim of ensuring that the candidates get equal opportunities and that no kind of chaos is created.

Note, writing on walls, hanging posters or large scale showdowns prior to allotment of symbols is a clear violation of the code of conduct. Local residents have welcomed this initiative of the administration. They think, as a result of such regular campaigns, the candidates will be encouraged to obey the electoral law.

Kaliganj upazila administration sources informed that in the coming days, such jhtic operations and mobile court activities will continue to enforce the election code of conduct. Authorities have warned that no one will be exempted if they break the rules.