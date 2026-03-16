Case Filed Over Attack, Looting at Uttara Shopping Complex; 700 Accused

Police have filed a case over the attack, vandalism, and looting at ‘Uttara Square’ shopping complex in the capital’s Uttara, stemming from an allegation of assaulting a rickshaw puller. The case implicates approximately 700 unidentified individuals.

Kazi Rafiq Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station, confirmed the matter on Monday night.

He stated that the police, as plaintiffs, filed the case over the surrounding and vandalism of Uttara Square shopping complex, road blockade, and attacks on police. Approximately 700 unidentified individuals have been named as accused. An operation is currently underway to identify and apprehend those involved by reviewing CCTV camera footage.

The OC further mentioned that preparations are also being made for a separate case by the affected business owners.

Earlier on Monday morning, after inspecting the scene, SM Nazrul Islam, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told reporters that the widely circulated news about a rickshaw puller being beaten and tied up inside the shopping mall is completely a rumor. The matter is under investigation, and legal action will be taken against those involved.

He also stated that six police members were injured during the clashes due to attacks by agitated individuals.