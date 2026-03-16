Britain, Germany, Greece Say ‘No’ Despite Trump’s Warning

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has clearly stated that the United Kingdom will in no way get involved in a broader war in the Middle East. He made this remark following recent warnings from US President Donald Trump.

A day earlier, Trump warned that the future of the Western military alliance NATO could be jeopardized if allied countries, including the United Kingdom, did not provide military assistance in the Middle East.

In this regard, Starmer stated that ensuring the safety of British citizens in the region and taking necessary steps to protect themselves and their allies are the UK’s priorities. He further added that Britain would not allow itself to be part of any widespread conflict and would work towards swift solutions to restore security and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Germany has stated that NATO has no direct involvement in the ongoing conflict with Iran. A German government spokesperson announced that Germany would not participate in this conflict and would not join any military operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that as long as this conflict continues, Germany would not participate in it in any way. There will be no German involvement even in any effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open through military force.

Similarly, Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stated that Greece would also not get involved in any military operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: AFP.