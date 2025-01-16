Charter of new Bangladesh to be formed: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said a charter of new Bangladesh will be formed by building national unity through talks.

“…what we want to form is to make a charter of the mass uprising, which will be the charter of new Bangladesh. It will be based on unity. There will be elections; there will be all but we should not move from the charter,” he said in his opening speech at an event here.

Reports of four reform commissions, with specific recommendations for state reforms, were submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the event at his office in Tejgaon.

Prof Yunus said the charter will be a national commitment, not any partisan commitment, while all parties will sign up on it.

“It will be a charter of Bangali nation and we will move forward bearing it in our heart,” he added.

Mentioning that the charter will be an important document, the chief adviser said the elections would be a part of the charter, while the polls will be held based on unity, otherwise the charter will get lost.

Terming the report submission ceremony a historical moment, he said today’s event will remain as a part of history.

Noting that the nation reincarnated of ruins, the chief adviser said today’s programme is an integral part of that history. “This is not isolated reports. The reports that we have taken up today are certainly a big exercise for our country. None will deny that,” he added.

“The vision of a new Bangladesh that we aspired to build rested on your shoulders (members of the commission). You have drafted the framework for those dreams, marking the beginning of a new chapter,” Prof Yunus told the members of the reform commissions.

In his concluding speech, the chief adviser stressed removing overlapping and repetitions in the reports of the reform commissions so that clear reports could be presented before the nation.

Urging all to maintain the spirit of the July revolution, he said: “Our emergence was from it (mass uprising)…justification is that we are the part of it. We should not forget it.”

Prof Yunus underscored for the need for building the national unity to fulfill the aspirations and dreams of the country’s people.

At the function, the chiefs of the Constitution Reform Commission, the Election Reform Commission, the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission and the Police Reform Commission handed over their reports to the chief adviser.