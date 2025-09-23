Cheekbone Hacks: How to Shape Your Face in Seconds

Cheekbones can completely change the vibe of your face. They make features sharper, add elegance, and sometimes even make you look slimmer. But here’s the thing: not all of us have those naturally high, defined cheekbones. That’s fine – there are tricks to create them. Makeup works wonders, but if you’ve already taken the picture, apps like retouchme.com/ can give you that extra boost in just a few taps.

Below, I’ll break down the best ways to highlight cheekbones depending on whether your face is round, oval, or square.

Round Face: How to Fake Angles

Round faces look youthful and soft, but sometimes you might want more definition. The secret is creating shadows that give the illusion of length and structure. Try these moves:

Start your contour slightly under the cheekbone and pull it diagonally toward the corner of your lips. This angle tricks the eye into seeing more structure.

Add a touch of highlight on the very top of the cheekbone to catch the light. It’s a quick way to add dimension without heavy makeup.

Keep blending outward, but don’t erase the contour completely – some sharpness is what makes the trick work.

Done right, these steps make a round face look more sculpted while still keeping that natural softness.

Oval Face: Polishing What You Already Have

Oval faces usually don’t need major adjustments – they’re already well-balanced. The goal here is to enhance, not change. Here’s a simple approach:

Sweep a subtle contour directly under the cheekbone line. It should look more like a shadow than a bold stripe. Place a bit of highlighter right above the cheekbone, but keep it light. Too much glow can throw off the balance. Blend upward and outward, following your natural bone structure for a lifted effect.

Oval faces shine with minimal effort, and sometimes even a digital touch-up with RetouchMe is enough to bring out that natural harmony.

Square Face: Balancing Strong Features

Square faces have bold angles, especially around the jawline. The trick here isn’t to hide them, but to balance them with softer cheekbones. Instead of heavy contouring, focus on these tweaks:

Apply contour slightly higher on the cheeks than you think – you want a lifting effect, not more width.

Add a soft highlight to the highest point of your cheekbones. This pulls attention upward and keeps the look fresh.

Use bronzer around the temples and jawline to smooth out sharp transitions and keep the face from looking too boxy.

These steps shift focus to the center of the face, making cheekbones stand out without hard edges.

Wrap-Up

Cheekbone correction isn’t about erasing your natural features – it’s about enhancing them. Round faces benefit from added definition, oval faces look amazing with just a touch of glow, and square faces balance out beautifully with softer shading. Whether you’re experimenting with brushes or using RetouchMe for quick digital magic, the goal is the same: to highlight your best angles and feel confident in every shot.