Bangladeshi-American Police Officer Didarul Islam’s Family Meets Chief Adviser in New York

Amirul Islam, New York: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of Bangladeshi-American police officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in a gunman’s attack.

On Monday night (local time), the family of Didarul Islam met the Chief Adviser at a hotel in New York. During the meeting, the Chief Adviser presented the family with a crest as a mark of respect for Didarul Islam’s sacrifice.

Present at the meeting were Didarul Islam’s father Mohammad Abdur Rob, mother Minara Begum, sons Ayhan Islam and Azhan Islam, brother Kamrul Hasan, nephew Adiyan Hasan, sister Nadima Begum, and uncle Ahmed Jamal Uddin. Also present were National Citizens Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Joint Convener Dr. Tasnim Zarah, who are part of the Chief Adviser’s entourage.

“I read about the incident in the newspaper and was shocked,” said the Chief Adviser. “I could hardly comprehend what had happened. I saw on TV the thousands of people who attended his final farewell in New York. He received an outpouring of grief, respect, and love. As soon as we planned to visit New York, we felt it was essential to meet you.”

Family members said Didarul Islam was a dedicated and highly respected officer of the New York Police Department. He joined the NYPD in 2021 and served at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. He is survived by two children.

It may be recalled that on July 28, Didarul Islam was shot dead on Park Avenue in Manhattan when a gunman entered a high-rise corporate building and opened fire indiscriminately before killing himself. Didarul was shot while bravely attempting to stop the attacker, putting his own life at risk. According to the family, his body bore eight to ten bullet wounds.