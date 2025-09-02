Home » Chief Adviser Orders Treatment Abroad for Nurul Haque Nur
Chief Adviser Orders Treatment Abroad for Nurul Haque Nur

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the Government, has directed that Nurul Haque Nur, President of Gana Odhikar Parishad and a key political figure in the July uprising, be sent abroad for advanced medical treatment.

On Tuesday, Nur’s wife Maria Akter, along with Gana Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan and Senior Joint General Secretary Hasan Al Mamun, met the Chief Adviser at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Speaking about Nur’s condition, Maria Akter broke down in tears. She said Nur had suffered a brain hemorrhage, a fractured nasal bone, and injuries to his jaw and spine. She emphasized the urgent need for specialized treatment abroad.

In response, the Chief Adviser immediately instructed the Ministry of Health to arrange for Nur’s transfer overseas for proper treatment.

“We are all deeply shocked by this incident. We have taken every possible step to ensure his proper treatment. A judicial inquiry into the matter is already underway,” Professor Yunus said.

Present during the meeting were Asif Nazrul, Adviser on Legal Affairs, Rizwana Hasan, Adviser on Environment, and Adilur Rahman Khan, Adviser on Housing and Public Works.

Legal Adviser Asif Nazrul stated that a one-member judicial committee led by Justice Ali Reza is being formed to investigate the attack. An official gazette in this regard will be issued by tomorrow, and the committee is expected to complete its investigation within 15 days.

