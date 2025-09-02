Shakib Among 14 Bangladeshis in South Africa’s T20 League Auction

No Bangladeshi cricketer has ever played in the South Africa T20 League (SA20). That could change this time, as 14 Bangladeshi players, including star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, have been shortlisted for the tournament’s player auction.

Almost the entire current Bangladesh T20 squad is on the list. Initially, 23 Bangladeshi cricketers registered, but 10 were excluded from the final roster.

The Bangladeshi players in the final auction list are: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, and Zakir Ali Anik.

The auction will take place on 9 September in Johannesburg, featuring a total of 541 players, including 241 overseas cricketers. Alongside Bangladesh, top stars from England, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan are also in the pool.

Each franchise can sign 19 players—nine South Africans, seven overseas players, two U-23 local players, and one wildcard. With a total purse of USD 7.37 million, 84 slots remain open, including places for 25 overseas cricketers.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 26 December 2025.