Chief Adviser Receives ‘King Charles Harmony Award’

Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser, has been awarded Britain’s prestigious Harmony Award 2025 in recognition of his lifelong efforts to promote peace, stability, and harmony between humanity and nature.

On Thursday (June 12), King Charles III personally presented the award during a ceremony. Prior to the award presentation, King Charles welcomed Professor Yunus at Buckingham Palace for a private audience.

The inaugural recipient of the King Charles III Harmony Award was former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Previously, King Charles III launched the award in June 2024 to celebrate lifestyles in harmony with nature.

Shafiqul Alam, the Chief Adviser’s press secretary, stated that King Charles has long admired Professor Yunus’s work. His notable contributions include founding Grameen Bank and pioneering microcredit, promoting social business to alleviate poverty, and his global campaign for “Three Zeros” aimed at saving civilization from self-destruction.

Earlier, King Charles and Professor Yunus held a 30-minute meeting where they discussed Bangladesh’s significant transformations. During the meeting, the Chief Adviser briefed King Charles about his government’s reform initiatives in Bangladesh.

Describing the meeting as cordial, Shafiqul Alam said that since King Charles has known Professor Yunus for many years, they were able to engage in extensive discussions on various topics. “In my opinion, this was the most important event of the entire visit,” he added.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook had earlier extended her congratulations to Professor Yunus for receiving the prestigious King Charles Harmony Award.