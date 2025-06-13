Israel Unilaterally Attacked Iran: U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Israel launched a unilateral attack on Iran on Thursday night. He made it clear that the United States had no involvement in the operation and warned Tehran not to retaliate against the U.S. in response. The Times of Israel reported this development.

In a statement, Rubio said, “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of American troops across the region. Israel has informed us that it took this action in self-defense.”

He further added that President Trump and his administration have taken all necessary measures to protect U.S. forces. “We are working closely with our regional allies,” Rubio noted.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Israel’s attacks targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in an attempt to halt its nuclear weapons development program. The operation has been named “Rising Lion.”

According to reports, the strikes specifically targeted key Iranian military installations, missile bases, and scientists involved in the country’s nuclear program. In anticipation of potential retaliatory strikes, a state of emergency has been declared throughout Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video statement, said, “We are standing at a decisive moment in Israel’s history.”

He further stated that the operation targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, its ballistic missile program, and scientists involved in the nuclear bomb project. Netanyahu also mentioned that the operation would continue for several more days.