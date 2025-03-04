Chief Justice for making efforts to restore public confidence in judiciary

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed has said efforts are going on to keep the country’s judiciary free from political influence and restore public confidence in the judiciary.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at a seminar titled “Upholding Environmental Justice: Role of Judges for a Sustainable Future” organized by the Bangladesh Supreme Court at the Ruposhi Bangla Ballroom of Hotel Intercontinental here on Monday.

“Article 116 of our Constitution was originally included to ensure the independence of the judiciary. But this article was changed through the Fourth Amendment, which narrowed the autonomy of the judiciary and destroyed the balance of powers,” the Chief Justice said,

Expressing his firm commitment to restore the autonomy of the judiciary, he said, “My effort is to keep the judiciary free from political and administrative influence and restore the trust of the people.”

Stating that the two issues of judicial reform and environmental justice are linked to each other, the Chief Justice said the judiciary won’t only interpret the law but will also take a strong stand for environmental protection.

“Let us pledge together that the judiciary will not only be retributive or imposing punishment, rather will also lead to environmental restoration,” he added.

Referring to the protection of the environment, the Chief Justice said, “We are not merely spectators of the environmental crisis; rather we are the watchdog of justice, whose responsibility is to establish a system of justice, which will act as a strong shield to protect the environment.”

Noting that the climate change, deforestation, industrial pollution and unplanned urbanization are major threats to us, he said Bangladesh is known for its natural beauty, but is currently facing environmental risks.

The Chief Justice said the judiciary of Bangladesh has played an important role in preserving the country’s environment while the courts have given many important judgments for river protection, air pollution control and implementation of the environmental laws, which bear examples of our commitment.

Citing the Sundarbans as the largest mangrove forest in the world and also one of the largest natural resources of Bangladesh, the Chief Justice said, “It is home to numerous wildlife including the Royal Bengal Tiger and rare Irrawaddy dolphin.

“Sundarbans acts as a natural shield for people living in our coastal areas, which protects them from cyclones and tides. It plays an important role in combating climate change,” he said.

“But the climate change, salinity increase, expansion of industry and deforestation pushed the Sundarbans into crisis . . . If we do not take strict measures now, this invaluable resource may be lost.

“It is our moral and legal responsibility to preserve it for future generations. Therefore, a strong legal framework, sustainable policies and active judicial oversight must be ensured.”

Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, Chief Justice of the National High Court of Brazil Antonio Herman Benjamin highlighted Brazil’s experience in forest and environmental conservation and climate justice.

Brazilian Justice Benjamin appreciated Bangladesh’s active position in environmental conservation and expressed interest in exchanging experiences between the two countries on legal and policy issues.

High Court Justice Farah Mahbub delivered the welcome speech at the seminar.

Appellate and High Court Division judges, Attorney General Md. Asaduzzaman, Supreme Court Bar Association President Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres and Supreme Court officials were present.