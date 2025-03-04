বাংলা
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
National

NCP leaders pay homage to war heroes at National Memorial

by Salauddin
Newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP)’s central leaders today paid glowing tributes to the liberation war martyrs at National Memorial on city’s outskirts Savar.

Party Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossain led the NCP leaders to pay homage at the war heroes by placing wreaths at 8am.

Later, the leaders also observed one-minute silence to mark a profound respect to the valiant martyrs of the liberation war.

“As our first programme, we have come to pay respect to the liberation war martyrs,” said Nahid, adding: “Our formal programme has begun today . . . we are welcoming the nation on behalf of the NCP”.

There is a long history of struggle of the people in this land stretching from 1947 to 1971 Liberation War to 2024 mass uprising and the NCP will build a new Bangladesh imbued with the spirit of the these struggles, he said.

“We never want to see the 2024 mass uprising to fail,” he added.

Nahid said it is impossible to build a new Bangladesh upholding the old constitution and old administrative system.

The welfare of the people and implementation of real democracy is not possible through only changing the government, he said.

“As mass uprising was held in 2024, student and people shed blood, so we not only want to change the government, We want to start journey of a new Bangladesh through changing total constitution including the old governance system to ensure real democracy, justice and equality,” he continued.

Later, the NCP leaders went to Rayer Bazar for paying homage to the martyrs during mass uprising.

