Tuesday, August 29, 2023
National

Chief Justice pays courtesy call on President

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here today.

During the meeting, the President was apprised of the overall activities of the Supreme Court, country’s apex court, by the Chief Justice, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

Expressing his satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s proceedings, the Head of State urged the Judiciary to make unremitting efforts to ensure the justice for the litigants within the shortest possible time.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present.

