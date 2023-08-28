বাংলা
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National No movement gets a success without public involvement: Quader
National

No movement gets a success without public involvement: Quader

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 6 views 1 minutes read

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said no movement ever becomes successful without people’s involvement.

“Any movement in the world, which has no public involvement, has never become successful. Without people’s involvement, nobody can make any mass movement a success anywhere in the world. It will not happen in this country too,” he told a rally here.

AL’s science and technology sub-committee arranged the development and peace rally at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium this afternoon.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the BNP’s movement has fallen flat as no movement can be created by calling it online from London.

There is no people’s involvement in the BNP’s movement, while it is a movement of mere BNP leaders and activists, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP leaders have gone to Singapore together and a Jatiya Party leader also joined them.

“Political talks are going on both in the country and abroad. Do politics but do not hatch conspiracy and do not make criticism,” he said.

He warned that if BNP assumes power again, there will be bloodshed in the country.

“They (BNP) will annihilate the existence of freedom fighters. BNP is a big resort to and main patron of communalism and militancy. If they (BNP) come to power again, they will make Bangladesh Pakistan for sure,” Quader said.

Chaired by AL science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, the rally was addressed, among others, by former IEB president Nurul Huda, its vice-president Nuruzzaman, general secretary Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Manju and Bangabandhu Engineers’ Council president Prof Dr Habibur Rahman.

You may also like

Bangladesh didn’t try to become BRICS member right now: PM

President seeks Italian investment in Bangladesh’s EPZ, hi-tech park

Bangladesh to consider Maersk’s proposal on new container terminal at Chattogram: PM

Chief Justice pays courtesy call on President

PM leaves Johannesburg for home

Seven killed, 4 injured in Narsingdi road accident

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Chief Justice pays courtesy call on President
No movement gets a success without public involvement: Quader
PM leaves Johannesburg for home
BCL to hold biggest-ever rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Sept 1

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More