Chiefs of three services meet President at Bangabhaban
Chiefs of the three services this evening paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.
Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan met the President at 7:30 pm.
Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed journalists.
He said, during the meeting, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force briefed the President about various activities of their respective forces.
