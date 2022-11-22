Chiefs of three services meet President at Bangabhaban

Chiefs of the three services this evening paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan met the President at 7:30 pm.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed journalists.

He said, during the meeting, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force briefed the President about various activities of their respective forces.