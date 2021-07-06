Chinese firms working with Bangladeshi partners for vaccine co-production

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan today said some Chinese vaccine manufacturing research and development (R&D) companies have been involved with Bangladeshi firms for coproduction of Chinese inoculation here.

“Chinese vaccine R&D (research and development) companies are working with Bangladeshi partners for future vaccine co-producing in Bangladesh,” he said in his official facebook page today.

The DCM said China has carried out joint research and development and cooperative production with many developing countries, and supported relevant companies to cooperate with foreign parties in conducting the phase III clinical trials.

So far, Yan said, China has provided vaccines to nearly 100 countries, and will provide the first batch of 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX.

Chinese vaccines are the first batch of vaccines obtained by many developing countries, he added.