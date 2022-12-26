Christmas Day being celebrated

The Christian community is celebrating the Christmas Day in Bangladesh today with festivity commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ as elsewhere in the world.

The Christians of different groups is celebrating the festival amid festivity and religious fervour by offering special prayers, illuminating churches, installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions.

Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.

The day is a public holiday.

In separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.

They wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all citizens including Christians.

In his message, President Hamid said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and people of all religions have been practicing their religions and rituals independently in this country for long.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of building a non-communal Bangladesh, he urged all to work together for building a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh.

About Jesus Christ’s contribution to the society, the head of the state said Jesus taught people to be in a peaceful position with love, compassion, forgiveness, affection, empathy and the establishment of justice.

“Instead of earthly life, Jesus Christ put emphasis on the importance of spiritual happiness through renunciation, restraint and charity,” Hamid opined.

President Hamid thought that the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very relevant in establishing peace and harmony in a trouble-torn world and in establishing harmony and unity among nations.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, called upon the people irrespective of religion, caste and creed to unite for building a happy-prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh)’, being imbued with the spirit of the great Liberation War.

Noting that religion belongs to the individuals while festivals are for all, the premier said: “In our constitution, equal rights of people of all religions and castes have been ensured …The development of people of all classes, professions and communities is our main goal. To achieve this goal, we are working to ensure a dignified and safe life for the people of all communities.”

Sheikh Hasina said Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem on this day and one of his vows was to establish a society free from exploitation by establishing justice and peace in the world.

The great Jesus, she mentioned, scarified himself for the poor and starving people while his ideal lifestyle and strict characteristic remain still immortal in the human history.

Greeting the countrymen, specially the Christians, on this occasion, the premier wished all citizens peace, welfare and prosperity.

On the holy day, churches in the capital have been illuminated while Christmas trees have set up alongside lighting up the candles at homes and churches by the Christian community to celebrate the event amid religious fervour.

According to the tradition, Santa Clause distributes sweets and gifts among children in churches on the occasion.

This is a ‘great day’ for children in the Christian community, who sing carols on the occasion in praise of Jesus Christ and God, and exchange gifts.

The national dailies published special articles highlighting the importance of the Christmas.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private radio stations and TV channels aired special programmes marking the festival.