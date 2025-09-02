Clash Between Workers and Law Enforcement at Uttara EPZ Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

A clash between workers and law enforcement at the Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari has left one worker dead and at least six others injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning (September 2).

Rangpur Range DIG Aminul Islam confirmed that the deceased is Habibur Rahman (20), son of Dulal Uddin from Kajirhat village of Sangalshi Union, Nilphamari Sadar. Habibur worked at a knitting factory in the EPZ.

Hospital sources said six injured workers were admitted to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital. Habibur was declared dead on arrival, while the others are receiving treatment.

According to local sources, workers at Evergreen, a factory producing parcharla, had been protesting for several days over various demands. Recently, the factory laid off 51 workers and abruptly announced its closure on Monday night, heightening tensions among employees.

On Tuesday morning, workers gathered at the EPZ’s main gate to protest. When they attempted to enter the premises, soldiers and police tried to stop them, resulting in a violent clash. Law enforcement reportedly fired shots to control the situation, leading to casualties.

Additional police, army, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were deployed to the area. Authorities say the situation is now under control.