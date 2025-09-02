Bangladesh Clinch Series with Massive 9-Wicket Win

Bangladesh lived up to their favorites tag against the Netherlands, delivering a dominant performance to seal the series with one match in hand. The Tigers thrashed the Dutch by nine wickets in the second match in Sylhet on Monday (September 1).

Batting first, the Netherlands set Bangladesh a modest target of 104 runs. In reply, the hosts chased it down comfortably with 41 balls and nine wickets to spare, sealing the series 2–0.

Chasing the easy target, opener Parvez Hossain Emon started aggressively but failed to extend his innings, scoring 23 off 21 balls. Fellow opener Tanzid Tamim then took charge alongside Liton Das. The pair put on a 50-run stand off 41 balls, with Tamim reaching his fifty in 39 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 54 off 40 balls, while Liton added 18 runs, guiding Bangladesh to a comfortable win.

Earlier, after losing the toss, the Netherlands struggled right from the start. They lost three wickets in the powerplay. Captain Liton Das brought in Nasum Ahmed in the third over, and the spinner struck twice in two balls—dismissing Max O’Dowd (8) and Teja Nidamanuru (0)—proving his worth in the XI.

Opener Vikramjit Singh tried to stabilize but fell for 24 off 17 balls to Taskin Ahmed. Skipper Scott Edwards also departed cheaply, caught off Mustafizur Rahman for 9. From there, the Dutch innings collapsed rapidly. Noah Croes (2), Shariz Ahmed (12), Sikander Zulfiqar (2), Kyle Klein (4), and Paul van Meekeren (3) all fell, leaving the visitors reeling at 81/9.

Arian Dutt fought hard at the end, scoring 30 off 24 balls, but he was bowled in the 18th over as the Netherlands were bundled out for 103.

For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed starred with three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman grabbed two each. Shak Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped in with one wicket apiece.