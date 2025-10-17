Clashes between police and “July fighters”

Police removed “July fighters” from in front of the platform at the July Declaration signing ceremony. Immediately afterward, a chase-counterchase began between the protesters and police near the Parliament building. At one point, the protesters set a vehicle on fire on the road, which escalated tensions in the area.

Earlier Friday morning (October 17), the July fighters broke through the gates of the Parliament and took a position in front of the platform, demanding three things: amendment of the July Declaration, permanent constitutional inclusion of the Declaration, and formal recognition of the July fighters under the Declaration.

Faced with the situation, Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-Chair of the National Unity Commission, urged them to move away from the ceremony area, assuring that the Declaration will recognize the fighters.

It may be mentioned that the interim government’s chief advisors, members of the National Unity Commission, and representatives of 30 political parties were supposed to sign this Declaration. However, the National Citizens Party (NCP) and four leftist parties announced they will not participate in the signing ceremony.

— Salamuddin / SA&E