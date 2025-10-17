The declaration has been amended according to the demands of the July fighters: Ali Riaz

Ali Riaz, Vice-Chair of the Accord (Ekamotta) Commission, stated that in response to the demands of the July fighters, the 5th clause of the declaration has been amended.

He said the urgent amendment was made after consultation with political parties. On Friday (October 17), he addressed the July fighters who were protesting at the South Plaza of the Parliament and read out the revised wording of Clause 5 of the declaration.

The revised clause states that for people who suffered forced disappearance, killing, and torture during the 16-year anti-fascist democratic struggle before the mass uprising, and in the July-August 2024 uprising, all murder cases committed by elements of the fascist Awami League and its allied law enforcement agencies will be judged; martyrs will be given state honors; families of martyrs and injured fighters will receive benefits including monthly allowance, proper medical care, rehabilitation; injured fighters and martyr families will be granted legal indemnity; and fundamental rights protection and security will be ensured.

He further added that the commission will present to the government a clear and specific plan for implementing this declaration. Regarding this matter, there is no disagreement between political parties and the Accord Commission.

Present at the event were Commission members including Justice Md. Emdadul Haque, Dr. Iftikharuzzaman, Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr. M. Ayub Mia, and special assistant to the chief advisor Monir Haidar.

— Muntasir / SA&E