Complaining to foreigners is main task of BNP: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said though BNP always talks about sovereignty and Liberation War, now the party’s main task is to make complaints to foreigners.

“As a political party of the independent country, BNP has revealed its political bankruptcy by seeking support of foreign forces to go to power ,” he said.

Quader was addressing a discussion marking Victory Day and inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Bangladesh Corner at Setu Bhaban in the city.

He said those who cannot accept the country by heart and soul, they are patronizing the anti-liberation forces.

BNP is now hatching conspiracy to create unrest in the country to fish in muddled water, he added.

“These evil efforts will have boomerang effects for BNP as the people are very conscious now. The people don’t respond to BNP’s negative politics. That is why BNP wants to take revenge on the people,” he said.

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in maximum socio-economic indexes before the golden jubilee of independence, the minister said, adding the country is marching ahead in an indomitable speed.

He said Bangladesh’s development stories are now discussed in Pakistan parliament and they want to be a country like Bangladesh.

It reveals the success of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s lifelong struggles, he added.

Quader said now Bangladesh’s development and progress is astonishing the world because of magical leadership and charismatic decision making of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Referring to different achievements of the government, he said Bangladesh attained self-sufficiency in food production but once it was a country of food deficiency.

Without any disputes, the country has settled maritime boundary issues with neighboring countries, he added.

The minister said only Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has the courage to take the decision of constructing Padma Bridge with domestic funds giving a challenge to the World Bank.

There has been no irregularity and lack of minimum transparency in the construction works of Padma Bridge, he said.

Quader expressed his optimism that vehicle operation on Padma Bridge will begin in 2022.

During this situation of coronavirus outbreak, life and living, bilateral and multilateral relations do not remain stopped and the country’s economy started rebounding overcoming the negative effects of the pandemic.

Bridge Division Secretary Md Belayet Hossain chaired the function while additional secretary of the ministry Md Anwar Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Quader inaugurated and visited the Bangabandhu Corner there.