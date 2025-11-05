Conducive environment to be ensured for holding fair election: Jahangir

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the upcoming national parliamentary elections will be free and fair, and acceptable to all.

“Necessary instructions have been given to authorities concerned, including the law enforcement agencies, to ensure a free, fair and acceptable election,” he said.

The Home Adviser made the remarks while speaking to journalists after a view-exchange meeting with the local administration and law enforcement officials in Gazipur Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this afternoon.

On the upcoming elections, he said that the elections will be held in February next.

“A fair environment will be ensured with the joint efforts of the administration, law enforcement agencies, political parties, and the Election Commission. As the people are heading towards the elections, all kinds of propaganda will fail,” he said.

The Home Adviser called upon all to remain vigilant against misinformation and propaganda on the social media regarding the 13th parliamentary election.

Chowdhury warned that miscreants might spread propaganda ahead of the polls and assured that strict action would be taken to prevent any banned parties from being active in any form.

He urged journalists to remain vigilant on social media, adding that those who were released on bail but re-engaged in criminal activities would be brought under the law without delay.

The Home Adviser emphasized that objective journalism is the strongest tool against misinformation.

He reiterated that neighboring countries spread various kinds of rumors, calling upon journalists to counter the rumours only by publishing truthful and information-based news.

“If the media disseminates accurate news, no rumors will work,” he opined.

Agriculture Ministry Secretary Dr. Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, Dhaka Range DIG Rezaul Karim Mallick, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Acting Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Hasan, Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Nafisa Arefin, Police Super Dr Chowdhury Mohammad Jaber Sadek, and senior officials of the district administration were present.