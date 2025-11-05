Milestone School aircraft crash probe report submitted to CA

The inquiry committee formed to investigate the tragic crash of Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College on July 21 today submitted its final report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

“Head of the investigation committee Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, formally handed over the report to the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna here,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

The investigation found that the crash occurred due to a pilot’s error during flight training, which caused the situation to spiral out of control, he said.

The devastating accident occurred when an Air Force training aircraft crashed onto the school premises, killing 36 people – 28 students, three teachers, three parents, and one staff member.

The probe committee formed on July 29, interviewed around 150 individuals, including experts, eyewitnesses, and victims’ families, and gathered 168 pieces of information, the press secretary said, adding, based on the findings, the committee placed 33 recommendations to the government.

Among the major recommendations, Shafiqul Alam said, the report proposed that, for public safety, all initial Air Force training should henceforth be conducted outside Dhaka.

It also revealed that the school building was not built following the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) of Rajuk, he said, adding, the structure had only one staircase instead of the required three, which the committee noted could have significantly reduced casualties.

On the occasion, the Chief Adviser instructed to expand the runways of Barishal and Bogura airports, the press secretary said.

Observing that several areas under Rajuk’s jurisdiction – such as Savar, Kanchan, and Tarabo municipalities – were issuing building permits without strictly following BNBC regulations, Professor Yunus emphasised on following the guidelines strictly.

He also instructed that Rajuk’s building code be uniformly implemented in these areas to ensure construction safety.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad and Assistant Press Secretary Shuchismita Tithi were present at the briefing.