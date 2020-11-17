Corona’s horrible violence in the country again, 39 death in one day

The Corona virus has killed 39 more people in the country in the last 24 hours. The total death toll rose to 6,254 people. In addition, coronavirus has been detected in the bodies of 2212 more people at this time. The total number of identities is 4 lakh 36 thousand 684 peoples. This information was given in the press release of the Department of Health about coronavirus on Tuesday (November 18) afternoon.