Council of advisers okays 2 ordinances, 2 policies

The council of advisers approved two ordinances and two policies at its meeting today with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in Tejgaon here, a Cabinet Division press release said.

The council of advisers endorsed the draft of ‘Welfare and Rehabilitation of Families of Martyrs and Injured Students in the July Uprising Ordinance, 2025 and the draft of ‘National Freedom Fighters Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

The meeting also approved the draft of ‘Dredging and Dredged Material Management Policy 2024’ and the draft of the National Urban Policy 2025.

Besides, the council cleared the ‘Locally Led Adaptation Framework (LLAF)’.