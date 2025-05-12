Govt. issues gazette banning activities of AL

Home Ministry today issued a gazette notification banning all activities of the Awami League, its all front, associate and brotherly organizations.

“Until the trial of the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Awami League and all its front, associate and brotherly organizations is completed at the International Crimes Tribunal, all activities including any kind of publication in the media, online and social media, all kinds of campaign, procession, meeting, gathering, conference, etc. of Bangladesh Awami League and its all front, associates and brotherly organizations are prohibited,” it reads.

“This order will be effective immediately,” the gazette said. The gazette was signed by the Senior Home Secretary Nasimul Ghani. The gazette was issued by order of the President.

The gazette said, since the formation of the government on January 6, 2009 and until its ouster in the face of the student-public uprising on August 5 in 2024, the Bangladesh Awami League and all its front, associate and brotherly organizations have established a reign of terror throughout the country by carrying out various oppressive and terrorist activities including attacks, disappearances, murders, killings, torture and rapes against the members of opposite political parties and people of dissent.

It said Bangladesh Awami League and its all front, associate and brotherly organizations have unlashed various oppressive and terrorist activities from 15 July to 5 August 2024, and there are clear allegations of enforced disappearing, murders, burning people, genocide, illegal detention, torture, looting, terrorist activities and crimes against humanity to suppress the student and public movement up to 2024. These allegations have been established in domestic and international reports, it said.

The gazette also noted that numerous cases are pending before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and country’s other criminal courts against the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League and its all front, associate and brotherly organizations on charges of the aforesaid crimes.

In order to create obstacles in the trial of these cases they are out to create panic in the public mind, and endanger the solidarity, public security and sovereignty of Bangladesh in the aftermath of August 5, 2024, and in view of this their leaders and activists, who are now fugitives abroad, are carrying out attacks on students and participants of mass uprising, organizing provocative processions, distributing anti-state leaflets, and making criminal statements through social media and attempting to damage the public and private property, it said.

The gazette said all the activities of Bangladesh Awami League and its front oganizations have threatened the sovereignty and security of the state, instilled fear in minds of the plaintiffs and witnesses of the cases, and thus attempts are being made to obstruct the trial, and there is a fear of a serious deterioration of the law and order in the country as a whole.

The gazette also said the government has sufficient evidence that the Bangladesh Awami League and its front, associate and brotherly organizations are involved in various criminal activities with an aim to destabilize and make ineffective the state. They are engaged in various illegal activities and conspiracies similar to terrorist organizations with the aim of spreading fear in the public mind.

“So, the government reasonably believes that it is appropriate to prohibit all activities of the party and its front organizations until the trial of the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League is completed in the ICT by virtue of the powers conferred by the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and Section 18(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009,” the gazette said.