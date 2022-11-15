Country is never safe to Pakistan admirers: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the country is never safe to BNP as it is now chanting slogans “take back Bangladesh, Pakistan regime was better”.

“BNP wants to take the country backward turning it into Pakistan,” he told the triennial conference of Awami League Gurudaspur upazila unit of the district on Gurudaspur Government Pilot Model High School ground.

AL district unit president Professor Abdul Quddus, MP, inaugurated the conference.

Hasan said people of all villages of the country are now enjoying facilities like towns. “We give the slogan ‘Amar Gram Amar Shohor (My village My Town), Digital Bangladesh’. On the other hand, BNP is chanting slogan ‘Ar Noy Digital Desh (not more digital country), take back Bangladesh’. They want to take the country backward,” he added.

He said BNP leaders are telling that they got the slogan from Tarique Rahman. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamigir is also telling that ‘Pakistan regime was better’, he added.

The minister said Bangladesh is marching ahead and a huge development has taken place in every sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But, BNP wants the country to back and turn it into Pakistan, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said the country is never safe in the hands of BNP which doesn’t believe in Bangladesh. “We could not go back to that regime when Bangla Bhai was born, Mumtaz Bhai was killed in Natore,” he added.

He said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul has told that a national government would be formed under the leadership of Tarique Rahman after toppling the Awami League government. They want the leadership of Tarique who created ‘Hawa Babhan’ to collect tolls from business houses, he added.

The minister said Tarique Zia is a symbol of terror, grenade attack, bombs attack and Bangla Bhai before the countrymen. And, BNP wants to form a government under his leadership, said Hasan.

He said the next elections will be held after one year. The AL government is in power for about 14 years and no government in the world has been able to do cent percent accurate work, and will not be able in future also, he added.

Hasan said Bangabandhu had taught slogans to Bangalees- ‘Bir Bangalee Ashro Dhoro, Bangladesh Swadhin koro, tomar amar thikana, Padma, Meghna, Jamuna. And millions of Bangalees snatched the independence through shedding blood being inspired with the slogans, he added.

He said the economic growth of the country was 9.54 percent when Bangabandhu was assassinated. Bangladesh has achieved more 8 percent of GDP growth under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Hasan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL district unit general secretary Md Shariful Islam Ramzan addressed the conference as the key-speaker while AL organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain addressed it as the guest of honour.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Md Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP and AL health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, among others, spoke as special guests with AL Gurudaspur upazila unit president Advocate Anisur Rahman in the chair.

Advocate Anisur Rahman and Abdul Matin have been elected as president and general secretary of the new executive committee.