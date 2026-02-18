Courtesy Calls by World Leaders on Prime Minister Tareque Rahman

Heads of state and high-level representatives from various countries have extended warm congratulations and best wishes to Tareque Rahman upon his assumption of office as the newly elected Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

On Tuesday (February 17) night, they held separate courtesy meetings with the newly appointed Prime Minister at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament House). In these highly cordial and sincere meetings, the foreign representatives assured Bangladesh’s new leadership of their full support and cooperation on behalf of their respective governments and peoples.

Among those present during the meetings were Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who is visiting Dhaka on a special invitation to attend the historic oath-taking ceremony. Also present were Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Barış Ekinci, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, and Nepal’s Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma. Representing Sri Lanka was the country’s Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

During the discussions, special emphasis was placed on developing bilateral relations and regional cooperation. In particular, talks focused on working together to enhance trade, connectivity, and address climate change among the South Asian nations.

The representatives noted that Bangladesh’s peace and economic progress are essential for the overall stability of the region.

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman also thanked the visiting dignitaries and expressed his government’s firm resolve to further strengthen good relations with Bangladesh’s development partner countries.

Earlier in the afternoon, Tareque Rahman had taken the oath as Prime Minister at the South Plaza of the Parliament House. Diplomats and representatives from various influential countries, including India, China, and Japan, were present at the oath-taking ceremony. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have already sent their congratulatory messages.