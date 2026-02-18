Home » Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Pays Homage at National Martyrs’ Memorial
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Pays Homage at National Martyrs’ Memorial

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid tribute to the heroic martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar. He laid a wreath this morning, Wednesday (February 18), at the memorial.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his first working day, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit the Secretariat at noon. In the afternoon, the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed government will be held at the Secretariat, presided over by him. On the same day, he is also slated to hold a meeting with top administrative officials (secretaries).

Earlier yesterday, Tuesday, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman took oath as Prime Minister. Following his oath, ministers of the new government, and then state ministers, were sworn in. President Md. Shahabuddin administered their oath at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building after 4 PM. This marked the beginning of the new government’s journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Simultaneously, a BNP-led government commenced its journey after nearly two decades.

Notably, in the national election held on February 12, the BNP secured 209 seats, while its alliance partners won three seats.

