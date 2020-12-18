Covid-19: 25 more deaths in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Covid-19 fatalities rose to 7,2176 until early Friday with 25 more deaths in the past 24 hours. The mortality rate stood at 1.45%, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Also, 1,318 new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the country’s caseload to 498,293. So far, 433,614 patients – 87.02% – have recovered.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.

The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.

Until now, 3,050,064 tests have been carried out, including 14,336 new ones. And the overall infection rate stood at 16.34%.

Bangladesh is seeing 2,925.86 infections, 2,546.08 recoveries, and 42.38 deaths per million.