Covid-19 cases reach 30,609 with 211 afresh in Rajshahi division

A total of 211 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday evening, climbing the number of infections to 30,609.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant upward compared to the previous day’s figure of 180, said the health department sources. Among the infected patients, 26,421 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 172 new recoveries found during the time, sources said. A total of 3,456 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,480 were kept in isolation units of hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,378 have by now been released. On the other hand, 173 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 143 others were released in the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 456 including 282 in Bogura and 65 in Rajshahi with six more fatalities reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health. Of the total new positive cases, the highest 72 were detected in Pabna, followed by 62 in Bogura, 35 in Naogaon, 33 in Rajshahi including 31 in its city, five in Sirajganj and two each in Natore and Joypurhat districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,648 in Rajshahi including 6,080 in its city, 919 in Chapainawabganj, 1,928 in Naogaon, 1,470 in Natore, 1,554 in Joypurhat, 11,596 in Bogura, 3,213 in Sirajganj and 2,281 in Pabna.

A total of 69,843 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Of them, 67,490 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period