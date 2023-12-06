বাংলা
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National CPA, RSGT sign agreement on Patenga Container Terminal operation
National

CPA, RSGT sign agreement on Patenga Container Terminal operation

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 5 views 1 minutes read

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) today inked an concession agreement with the Saudi Arabia’s company Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) to operate the newly built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on PPP-G2G basis for next 22 years.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih witnessed the signing ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here as CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail and CEO of RSGT Jeans O. Foley inked the agreement.

The Saudi minister earlier paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh prime minister at her office.

The RSGT is an international terminal operator representing a partnership with the Malaysian Mining Company (MMC).

The combined assets, handling capacity and experience turned the RSGT to one of the 10 largest container terminal operators globally, with a combined annual handling capacity of 20 million TEUs, and equity-weighted throughput of over 10 million TEUS.

In May this year in Doha, Saudi Arabia offered to make large scale investments in various sectors of Bangladesh as the country has a stable government and good record of economic growth.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih and Chairman of the RSGT Aamer A. Alireza spoke at the function as State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury delivered the opening remarks.

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa bin Yousuf Al Duhailan as well as Saudi and Bangladeshi businessmen were present.

You may also like

Bangladesh to continue support for UN Peacekeeping Agenda: FM

PCT operation agreement to boost Saudi investment in Bangladesh: PM

PM for saving rivers to protect country

President seeks NDC, AFWC graduates’ contribution to national development

EC firm to hold fair polls: CEC

AL doesn’t want power through flattering: PM

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

CPA, RSGT sign agreement on Patenga Container Terminal operation
Israeli forces encircle main southern Gaza city
With Face ID and Fingerprint login bKash app is now more secure, user-friendly
11 hikers dead after Indonesia volcano erupts, survivors found

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More