বাংলা
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PCT operation agreement to boost Saudi investment in Bangladesh: PM
National

PCT operation agreement to boost Saudi investment in Bangladesh: PM

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 3 views 2 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the concession agreement on operation of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) between Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and Saudi Arabia’s company Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) will help further enhance Saudi investment in Bangladesh.

“This concession agreement is a testament to our two countries’ joint vision and steadfast commitment to economic cooperation and prosperity,” she said.

The prime minister along with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih witnessed the signing ceremony at her office here as CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail and CEO of RSGT Jeans O. Foley inked the agreement.

The Saudi minister earlier paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier at her office in the morning.

“As we witness the signing of this concession agreement, we look forward to a future where Patenga Container Terminal will become a driving force for economic growth and prosperity in Bangladesh,” Sheikh Hasina said at the signing ceremony.

She said that the RSGT will operate the Patenga Container Terminal for the next 22 years that will strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade and commerce.

The Chittagong Port Authority’s Patenga Container Terminal Project is a beacon of hope for Bangladesh’s economic uplift, she added.

The premier said this self-reliant modern terminal will enhance the capacity of port, facilitate seamless trade, and create job opportunities and entrepreneurship.

“It will act as a gateway to global trade, opening up new opportunities for our businesses to connect with the world,” she said.

The terminal will help boost regional economic growth as India, Bhutan and Nepal can also use the terminal, she also said.

Sheikh Hasina said the investment of Saudi Arabia in the Patenga Container Terminal will enhance the image of Bangladesh on the global stage.

The prime minister described Saudi Arabia as a friendly country and an important development partner for Bangladesh.

“The people of Bangladesh have deep respect and trust for the people of Saudi Arabia. We have always found Saudi Arabia close to our hearts,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the RSGT is a reputed global terminal operator designated by the Saudi government.

You may also like

Bangladesh to continue support for UN Peacekeeping Agenda: FM

CPA, RSGT sign agreement on Patenga Container Terminal operation

PM for saving rivers to protect country

President seeks NDC, AFWC graduates’ contribution to national development

EC firm to hold fair polls: CEC

AL doesn’t want power through flattering: PM

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

CPA, RSGT sign agreement on Patenga Container Terminal operation
Israeli forces encircle main southern Gaza city
With Face ID and Fingerprint login bKash app is now more secure, user-friendly
11 hikers dead after Indonesia volcano erupts, survivors found

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More