Daraz will invest Tk 500 crore in Bangladesh

Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country and Alibaba group’s subsidiary will invest Tk 500 crore in Bangladesh by 2021 to make the e-commerce experience more pleasant and enjoyable for the customers. The majority of the money will be spent on developing the company’s logistical infrastructure, including its own 200,000-square-feet warehouse and 1,50,000-square-feet fully automated sorting center. Also, Daraz (daraz.com.bd) aims to reach all 64 districts of Bangladesh with more than 150 hubs by the end of this year. Besides, a portion of the investment would also go into creating entrepreneurs (e-commerce merchants) through projects like- Nandini, Daraz Store, Daraz Village etc. The investment will soon include a wide range of equipment for automation – including conveyor belts, forklifts, energy efficient, parking bays, fire safety equipment, etc. As a result of this automation, customers will get faster deliveries to their doorsteps. Constantly exploring inventive ways to enrich user experience beyond retail has always been a focus area of Daraz Bangladesh, this investment is also a testament to that.

Launched in 2014, Daraz has been providing its services in different parts of the country for the last 5 years. As a result, millions of Bangladeshis are now enjoying thousands of products sitting at home. There are more than 18,000 sellers in the Daraz Marketplace (daraz.com.bd), and the company regularly trains each seller to do business in compliance with government regulations. To reduce customer complaints and serve them even better, Daraz has created its own logistics service called DEX or Daraz Express, where, 3000 employees are working relentlessly to deliver the products to customers’ doorsteps. Daraz has the largest sorting center in the country occupying more than 1 lac sq. feet area for faster processing and sorting of the orders. Daraz has also established 60+ hubs in every corner of the country.

Notably, amidst the Covid-19 crisis, Daraz has managed to launch 4 of their major projects/channels called Daraz First Games (DFG)- an innovative and immersive gaming platform which aims to connect millions of Bangladeshis over online tournaments; Dpharma (Medicine category) where necessary medicines and prescribed drugs are available; D-Mart and D-Fresh – where customers can easily order vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, milk, frozen food, groceries, etc. Moreover, home delivery of groceries and other products through DEX will be launched in 13 new districts by this June.