DBL Group lays foundation stone for DBL Industrial Park
DBL Industrial Park lays its Foundation Stone for USD 650 Million in Shreehatta Economic Zone, Sylhet through an event recently at Dhaka.
Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Honorable Prime Minister laid the foundation stone as Chief Guest at the foundation laying ceremony. Shaikh Yusuf Harun (Senior Secretary), Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) was present as Special Guest.
Senior Secretary of Ministry of Youth & Sports M Akhtar Hossain, DBL Group’s Chairman Abdul Wahed, Managing Director M. A. Jabbar, Vice Chairman M. A. Rahim, Deputy Managing Director M. A. Quader were also present in this ceremony along with other respected dignitaries.
Establishing over 167.6 acres with the total of 10 manufacturing units featuring latest technology, diversified DBL products this industrial park will create almost 6,000 job opportunities.
