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Death Penalty for Two in Abu Sayeed Murder, Others Get Varied Sentences

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The International Crimes Tribunal-2 today delivered its verdict in the murder case of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, and the first martyr of the July mass uprising. The Tribunal sentenced accused Amir Hossain and Sujon to death.

The verdict began to be read around 12:15 PM on Thursday (April 9). The court’s judicial panel was led by Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, with the other two members being Justice Md. Monjurul Basid and Justice Noor Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

The verdict also stated that Berobi teachers Mashiur Rahman and Asaduzzaman Mandal were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Additionally, former Berobi Chhatra League president Pomel Barua received a 10-year sentence, and five other leaders were sentenced to 3 years in prison.

According to court sources, this verdict was delivered as part of the judicial process for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

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