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Abu Saeed Murder: Mashiur and Asaduzzaman Sentenced to 10 Years

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The International Crimes Tribunal today announced its verdict in the case of crimes against humanity concerning the murder of Abu Saeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, and the first martyr of the July mass uprising.

On Thursday (April 9), a three-member judicial panel, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Chairman of Tribunal-2, announced the verdict.

The court sentenced the fugitive accused, Mashiur and Asaduzzaman, to 10 years in prison, along with compensation and other legal penalties. This verdict is being viewed as a significant decision regarding the murder of Abu Saeed, the first martyr of the July mass uprising.

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