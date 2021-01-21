Delta Plan to ensure country’s economic growth, food, water security: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the “Delta Plan-2100” would ensure the country’s economic growth, water and food security as well as environmental stability in the long run overcoming various challenges, especially adverse impact of climate changes.

“Vision of the Delta Plan-2100 is to build a prosperous Bangladesh through adopting compact, comprehensive and effective strategies befitting with the changes of time,” she said.

The Premier made the remarks in the Jatiya Sangsad while replying to a tabled question from the opposition lawmaker Md. Mashiur Rahman Ranga of Rangpur-1.

Mentioning this present Awami League government as the government of country’s development, she said the 100-year long Delta Plan has been prepared for the country’s long term and sustainable development, which also focused on building the country as a prosperous one within 2041.

Sheikh Hasina said the Delta Plan-2100 would be used for river dredging, river navigability, land raise and cultivation, housing, agriculture and industrialization etc.

She said the Delta Plan-2100, which approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) on September 4, 2018, has been framed was with three national goals in higher level and six specific goals related to the delta.

The higher level three goals are to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030, attain the status of a higher-middle-income nation by 2030 and a prosperous nation by 2041, she added.

The Prime Minister said a high level committee named “Delta Governance Council” has already been formed to provide political decision and direction for its overall implementation.

She went on saying the Delta Plan-2100 would be implemented through 17 five year plans, along with 80 projects to be implemented by 2030 involving an estimated cost of Taka 2,978 billion which is 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP.

Sheikh Hasina said the process of formulating a policy related to Delta Fund Structure and its operation is under way.