Devastating Factory Fire, 5 Bodies Recovered

The Fire Service has reported that five bodies have been recovered following a fire at a gas lighter factory in Kadamtoli, Keraniganj.

Anowarul Islam Dolon, an official from the Fire Service Headquarters’ Media Cell, confirmed this information on Saturday (April 4) afternoon.

He stated that so far, five bodies have been recovered from the scene. However, the identities of the deceased have not yet been established, and investigations are underway in this regard.

Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control in the afternoon after about one and a quarter hours of effort by 7 units of the Fire Service.

Rozina Akter, the Duty Officer of the Fire Service Control Room, stated that the Fire Service received news of the fire at the gas lighter factory in Kadamtoli today at 1:13 PM. Immediately after receiving the report, Fire Service units promptly arrived at the scene and commenced rescue and firefighting operations. Considering the intensity of the fire, a total of 7 units joined the effort one by one.